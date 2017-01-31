Beer tastings coming to Wolverton

Beer will be combined with one common combination and another more unusual for tastings coming up at the MK Biergarten in Wolverton.

Beer and Indian Food will be served up on Monday February 6 courtesy of Saf’s Kitchen. Then to get people in the romantic mood on Tuesday February 14, the Mk Biergarten have arranged a chocolate and beer special and have teamed up with The Chocolate Mill MK.

Combining fresh local ingredients with aromatic home spices and natural skills mixed with a lot of love, Saf’s Kitchen produces mouth-watering homemade Indian dishes, suitable for any dietary requirements.

Five street-food sized snacks will be paired with a range of beers from the common (hoppy IPAs with curry flavours!) to the unusual.

The Chocolate Mill MK return to the Wolverton venue after two sell out events in August last year. Five beers, five types of chocolate (and plenty thereof!) and lots of information on our pairings. And a few truffles only available at this event.

For further information about both of the events or to book tickets visit www.mkbiergarten.co.uk.