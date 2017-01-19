Celebrating food and drink in Milton Keynes

MK Food Fest 2017 has been announced as officially being one of the MK50 events.

As such, the festival organisers are in the process of putting together web content and information that will form a visual display at the September event itself. This will be all about the past, present and future of food and drink in Milton Keynes.

There will be content created that focuses on the different areas of Milton Keynes including the Centre:MK, Bletchley, Wolverton, Stony Stratford, Woburn Sands, Newport Pagnell and Olney and how they have changed over the years.

If anyone has any memories, anecdotes or photos about buying, selling or enjoying food and drink locally then the organisers would love to hear about it. Organisers are also hoping to create spotlight blogs on individual businesses and how they fit into the past, present and future of food & drink in the local area. If you are an independent food businesses based in Milton Keynes, then the team behind the festival are keen to hear from you.

For further information about the event visit www.mkfoodfest.org.