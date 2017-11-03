Smashing, super, great as experiment to open UK’s first ever Smashburger in Milton Keynes is a success 18 months on

Last May US burger chain Smashburger made its long-awaited UK debut with a pioneering store in Milton Keynes.

The firm opened its first ever UK store in Kingston as it geared up to open a further 35 across the country - creating up to 1,400 new jobs in the process.

The hunger pain inducing Triple Double

Now 18 months on, Smashburger has revealed its MK experiment has been a success and you only need to pay a visit to see why.

Smashburger burgers are unique in both preparation and taste as they are created by smashing a ball of fresh beef on to a hot buttered grill, which creates a seal that keeps juices inside the patty.

The company pledges it treats its meat - locally sourced in Olney - like gold. It’s not just a gimmick either, as its huge success in the first 18 months and 300+ stores in the US testifies.

Smashburger MK employs 24 people and the store’s top selling burger is the Classic smash while the top selling milkshake is Oreo.

Smashburger wants to take on the established burger chains

The store’s position on the Kingston retail park means Smashburger gets plenty of footfall and the reputation and intrigue alone has people driving over to check it out. But Smashburger has also had to diversify the way it operates given the often transient and spread out nature of Milton Keynes.

As a result they deliver with Deliveroo In MK and will soon be launching a click and collect service via its website which is currently being trialled and a date to be confirmed in November – another unique innovation and UK first for MK to gauge its success before a potential rollout across other stores.

As well as a 25% student discount all year round Smashburger MK also gives 20% off to staff in the Kingston retail park.

The big news of late was the launch of its newest burger the ‘Triple Double’ which is only available for a limited time and features two layers of beef and three layers of melted cheese, all wrapped up in an artisan bun.

Smashburger MK sources its beef locally from Olney

It is one for the burger connoisseurs - along with the fries tossed in olive oil, garlic and rosemary - who can rest assured that it is right out of the top drawer and comparable to anything on offer at Five Guys, Patty & Bun, Dirty Burger or Shake Shack.

Smashburger continues to expand the brand across the UK and it is all down to the success of its Milton Keynes experiment, another badge of honour for the ever-growing city.