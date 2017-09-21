REVIEW: Woburn's perfect place for a weekend away

Hen-do, girls weekend or family and couple adventures – Center Parcs ticks all the boxes when it comes to a great relaxing and highly enjoyable weekend away.

The first Village opened at Sherwood Forest in July 1987; providing short break holidays in the forest on a year-round basis. Now Center Parcs has five Villages across the UK: Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, Elveden Forest in Suffolk, Longleat Forest in Wiltshire, Whinfell Forest in Cumbria and Woburn Forest in Bedfordshire. As a leader in the UK short break holiday market, Center Parcs occupies a unique position enjoying annual occupancy rates in excess of 97 per cent.

Just recently I visited the Woburn site for a weekend break. As I said, Center Parcs offers the perfect short or week-long break for parents with young or teenage children. Set in acres and acres of picturesque woodland it’s the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. There are a wide range of villas that go from a basic style right up to Executive & Exclusive lodges that offer superb facilities, such as private saunas, whirlpools, WiFi, play rooms, en suite bathrooms and flat screen televisions in every room.

What I love about Center Parcs is that cars are banned from driving around the site, so parents and children can enjoy a traffic free environment. This creates a unique ambience that no other holiday destination possesses. Personally, when being on holiday I like to switch my mobile phone off, but for those who prefer to be switched on at all times they will be glad to know internet and phone service was available all over the Woburn site. Guests can walk or cycle around the site and there are special child bicycle seats and trailers available for the little ones at very reasonable rates. You are also are welcome to take your own bicycles if you prefer. With or without bikes, the parcs are easily accessible on foot and the walks through wonderful countryside helps you relax.

As for those who enjoy splashing about in the water, well nothing and I mean nothing compares to Center Parcs Sub Tropical Paradise, aptly worded, as it is an unbelievable experience. Not only do you have the choice of different pools but also a host of slides, flumes, rapids and at Woburn you have to take a trip on the white knuckle Canyon ride.

The pool isn’t the only place to have fun. There’s a thrilling new range of adventure activities high in the trees at all villages. Guests can get their adrenaline pumping, with ‘Tree Trekking’, an activity that is sure to be a hit with children and adults alike. Traversing from tree to tree and reaching heights of up to six meters, this aerial adventure includes several challenges, culminating in an exhilarating 12-metre-high Zip Wire finale. On top of that, you can enjoy tennis, badminton, bowls, rowing, archery, horse riding. Basically, you think of it and Center Parcs offers you the chance to experience it.

For those who would rather sit back and relax, the very popular Aqua Sana continues to receive huge plaudits and has constantly picked up prestigious Hotel Spa of the Year at the Professional Spa Awards. Each Aqua Sana Spa offers a unique choice of spa experiences, all hidden within the tranquillity of a beautiful forest. In addition, there’s a comprehensive range of face and body treatments for both men and women.

With Woburn Forest’s superb hotel located adjacent to the Aqua Sana it has become a very popular for people who wish to spend quality time with friends or family.

For enquires please go http://www.centerparcs.co.uk