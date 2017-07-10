18-week sentence for throwing bucket of human waste over a prison officer

A prison inmate has been handed a further term of imprisonment after throwing a bucket of urine and faeces at a prison officer.

Nathan Willoughby, 29, of HMP Olney, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ in prison after pleading guilty to one count of assault - battery - at a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 27.

During the incident on October 8, 2016 Willoughby threw a full bucket of urine and faeces over the officer at HMP Woodhill.

A summons for Willoughby was authorised on March 16 this year.

Detective Sergeant Simon Tyas said: “Thames Valley Police takes prison crime very seriously and recognises the lasting effects these type of particularly unpleasant assaults can have.

“The magistrates commented it was an ‘extremely unpleasant assault’.

“This conviction sendsa clear message such behaviour will not be tolerated and the courts will take such offending very seriously. Engaging in such behaviour will lead to extra time being put on sentences.”