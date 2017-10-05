40 firefighters called to thatched house fire in Wavendon

More than 40 fire officers were called to deal with a troublesome blaze at a thatched house in Wavendon.

The house, in Crow Lane, was severely damaged by fire, heat, smoke and water, but thankfully no-one was injured during the incident from 6.35pm last night (Wednesday).

Two appliances and crews from Broughton, one from Bletchley, two from Great Holm, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Winslow, two from Kempston, the Incident Command Unit and an Urban Search and Rescue vehicle from Aylesbury and five officers - more than 40 people in total - attended to help douse the flames.

They used main jets, hose reels, breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder, a water tanker and a Bobcat multi-purpose vehicle to extinguish the fire.

Relief crews attended throughout the night and remain present at the scene today.

