A busy 24 hours for firefighters in Milton Keynes

Have your say

Firefighters were called to a car in the canal, by the Black Horse Bridge in Great Linford yesterday (Thursday) morning.

Appliances from Great Holm, Bletchley and Newport Pagnell attended, together with two officers.

They used an inflatable rescue sledge to rescue one man, who was uninjured, from the canal.

In the afternoon they were called in to assist after a two car collision on Station Road in Bow Brickhill.

Firefighters administered first aid, and released two women, both injured, who were left in the care of South Central Ambulnace Service.

This morning (Friday) their services were required to deal with a fire in 10m high grain silo containing approximately 10 tonnes of wheat, on the A428, Cold Brayfield.