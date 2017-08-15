A documentary maker from Milton Keynes returns to celebrate his and the city’s 50th birthday

Have your say

A documentary maker from Milton Keynes returned home to celebrate turning 50 as the city celebrates the same birthday.

Richard Macer filmed ‘Milton Keynes and Me’ as part of the BBC’s Utopia series.

Having left Milton Keynes at the age of 18 to go to university, he moved back into his family home to shoot the reflective documentary.

Richard said: “I think when I first moved as a child there was a gleamingness to Milton Keynes as a new city that felt quite exciting.

“There was a sense that it was borrowing something from America and to a 10 year old America is exciting.

“My parents live in the same house and I do bring my children back to visit family.

Filming the documentary gave Richard a new perspective on his hometown.

He said: “I do see Milton Keynes in a different way now that I have kids, and especially after doing interviews with people who were involved in the early days of building the city.

“When I spoke to them I realised what an amazing feat of social engineering the city is and as a teenager you don’t stop to think about it.

“My sister and I used to feel like it was quite a dull place with not much to do.

“The problem is that culture always has to come naturally, you can’t force it in a place that is new.”

The documentary is available on BBC iPlayer.