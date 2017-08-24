A Milton Keynes allotment group are going eco-friendly

Digging has begun on site at the Olney allotments at Near Town Gardens for new toilet facilities.

Through National Lottery funding, the allotment association has purchased an eco toilet.

Mike Totton, from the allotment group, said: “Currently we have no toilet facilities so it is difficult for women and children when they use the site.

“It is a maintenance-free toilet that will probably only need emptying in 10 years because it has a free flow of air and water.

“It doesn’t give off any bad smells or anything.”

The facility will also be adequate for disabled users.

Everyone at the allotment association is looking forward to opening the new eco toilet facility on Saturday, September 16.