A mother and her two children from Milton Keynes have died in a road collision

Police have confirmed that a mother and her two children from Milton Keynes have died as a result of a collision yesterday morning [Monday July 31] on the A361 in Barnstaple.
Emergency services were called at 8.25am following a two vehicle collision between a white Kia Sportage travelling towards Barnstaple and a lorry traveling in the opposite direction.
A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 12-year-old daughter was pronounced dead on arrival at North Devon District Hospital. Her 12-year-old son was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance but died shortly after his arrival.
The family were travelling in a separate vehicle from her husband and their 14-year-old son. They were not directly involved in the incident.
The road was closed for nine hours whilst officers from Exeter Serious Collision Investigation Unit examined the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.