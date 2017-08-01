A mother and her two children from Milton Keynes have died in a road collision

Police have confirmed that a mother and her two children from Milton Keynes have died as a result of a collision yesterday morning [Monday July 31] on the A361 in Barnstaple.

Emergency services were called at 8.25am following a two vehicle collision between a white Kia Sportage travelling towards Barnstaple and a lorry traveling in the opposite direction.

A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 12-year-old daughter was pronounced dead on arrival at North Devon District Hospital. Her 12-year-old son was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance but died shortly after his arrival.

The family were travelling in a separate vehicle from her husband and their 14-year-old son. They were not directly involved in the incident.

The road was closed for nine hours whilst officers from Exeter Serious Collision Investigation Unit examined the scene.