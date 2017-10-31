A networking event with an electrical charge in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes leasing company ICR hosted a networking event with an electrical charge earlier this month.

The world of electric vehicles is fast moving and it can be hard to keep track of the latest developments.

Formally the Wayside dealerships, ICR Leasing hosted their event in conjunction with Chicheley Hall with the aim to demonstrate and educate the opportunities to local companies whilst offering test drives in a range of electric cars and vans.

Businesses learned about the vehicles available on the market today, charging and funding opportunities within Milton Keynes and the benefits of leasing electric vehicles.

More than 80 local business were in attendance to the free networking event.

“Milton Keynes being the perfect place to drive electric vehicles, we now have over 300 public charge points as well as offering free parking to those driving electric vehicles.” said a spokesman.

For more information visit www.icrleasing.co.uk