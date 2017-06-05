A taste of the Wild West arrives in Milton Keynes

Last Friday, in the blazing May heat, Sheriff Frostie invited guests to be the first to see his new Wild West at Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands.

Now open for the summer, guests are invited into the purpose built desert through the saloon doors and into a huge undercover play area full of games, activities, a giant tepee and Nevada sand pit. This is Frosts’ new offering for families across the region to enjoy from now until the end of the summer.

Each session in the Western themed desert includes two hours’ playtime, including thirty minutes of fun and games such as tin-can alley, dress up, arts and crafts and building sand castles.

Plus, there will be plenty of storytelling and a chance to create a postcard to send to family and friends to tell them about your travels in the desert.

All cowboys and cowgirls will also be able to help themselves to unlimited fruit and squash throughout the session, while guardians can enjoy the sun in the outside terrace.

James Frost, managing director at Frosts Garden Centre said: “We are incredibly excited to have launched the Wild West and think it looks fantastic. The response over the launch weekend has been brilliant and it’s good to see the weather has, for most of the time, been on our side.”

Sessions run daily to Sunday, September 3 at 9.30am, 12.00pm and 2.30pm (Sunday sessions 11am and 2pm).

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit www.frostsgardencentres.co.uk