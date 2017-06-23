A Well Women Peace and Empowerment Summit to be held in Milton Keynes

Women of the world will join forces on July 15, for the third World Women Peace and Empowerment Summit.

The red carpet event at Newport Pagnell’s Harben House Hotel will also include the Global Pillars of Peace Ambassadors Awards 2017 and Global Queen of Peace without Borders Beauty Pageant.

Organised by A Well Woman Foundation, the theme of the night will be ‘a peaceful mind in a healthy body’ and the evening, will include a three-course meal, free health checks, community projects, speakers, entertainment and music.

A Well Woman Foundation is a group of ladies which focuses on achieving optimum health and wellbeing. The Foundation shares practical tips on healthy living, offers free health checks and helps women to identify debilitating diseases early so they can seek treatment.

Event host Christy Amalu said: “We have successfully been organising this summit since 2013 and, every year, we make a more positive impact on more lives, and we gain more momentum.”

This year, the event will also aim to mobilise people to become community peace builders. Global Pillar of Peace Ambassadors Awards will be presented to individuals who have made a big difference in the community or who promote peace.

Christy added: “There is unrest in society; no place feels safe anymore. Community peace building aims to develop trust, safety and social cohesion within and between communities.

“It aims to strengthen social and cultural capacity to resolve conflict; to promote inter-group interaction and dialogue; to reduce community vulnerability; and to influence attitude and behaviour by promoting peace and tolerance.”

To book tickets visit Eventbrite or call one of the following numbers: 07984178807, 07853863104, 07946685475 or 07403278896.