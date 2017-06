Westbury Arts Centre is currently hosting an exhibition of work by abstract artist Tajinder Bhui.

“Painting intuitively, enables one to express the intangible, metaphysical and transcendental realms, which are made more accessible through meditation and observation of the empirical happenings in nature. This process can infuse the mind with sublime and ethereal feelings,” she says.

Longing and Reflections continues at the Shenley Wood art hub until Sunday. Entry is free.