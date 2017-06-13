Academy set to inspire the next generation of coders this summer

Computer-savvy youngsters are being encouraged to apply for a summer tech camp.

GoCode Academy is currently taking bookings for its five-day intensive tech camp, suitable for children aged 8 to 18 years old.

This week-long extravaganza will be packed with fun activities, challenges and workshops which will teach young people to build websites, mobile apps, games and virtual reality environments.

The camp is being held at GoCode Academy’s Milton Keynes centre in Elder House. Tickets are £150 for the week, with all materials included, but spaces are limited.

Visit http://gocode.academy/kids/techcamp/ for further information and to book.