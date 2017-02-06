Academy shares tech teaching with Russian delegates

Technology is being integrated into life at Walton High Academy so it made sense for staff and students to welcome representatives from the Russian School Heads Council to see how technology can support teaching and learning.

Six delegates visited the recently opened Brooklands Campus site as part of their trip to the UK to discover how best to use technology within school contexts.

The trip was organised by global education technology company Promethean, creator of the ActivPanel – an interactive flat panel that connects classroom technologies and facilitates collaboration. Walton High Academy is already using the ActivPanel and staff were pleased to be able to share their insights and experience.

Principal Sharon Alexander said: “It was a real privilege to be asked to host the visit. It’s not every day you are approached to share best practice on an international scale! The Brooklands Campus is still very new and is kitted out with the latest teaching technologies. We were extremely proud to share how we use the Promethean technology and the ICT strategy which underpins this.”