Academy students have reason to celebrate BTEC achievements

Results continue to improve at Sir Herbert Leon Academy with post-16 students making progress at a pace that supersedes the national average this year.

Some of the highest achieving students include Megan Read. She achieved a triple Distinction* for the BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport, securing herself a place at Birmingham University to study Sport and Exercise Science.

Overall, 50% of students on the BTEC Health and Social Care Course achieved a triple Distinction*.

Laura Ward was one of the students who achieved this result, which is the highest possible grade. She is now looking forward to studying Adult Nursing at the University of Northamptonshire.

Faye Causer, director of Post-16 Education at Sir Herbert Leon Academy, said: “I am delighted that our Post-16 provision has continued to improve.

“Many of our students have achieved exceptional results and have secured their first-choice university places.

“Students benefit from personalised support and personalised programmes of study.

“Our Post-16 numbers have increased over the past couple of years and this September we will welcome record numbers.

“The improvements in our provision can be seen in the amazing 64% increase in overall average points per pupil this year.

“Our students should be very proud of their efforts and commitment to get such outstanding grades.”