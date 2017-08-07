Active student wins recognition for her huge commitment to sport

A sporty student from Slated Row Special School is thrilled to have been announced as a regional winner in the Youth Sport Trust’s Girls Active Awards 2017.

Sixteen-year-old Isobel Wilcox enjoys athletics, Tae Kwon Do and basketball and has been working hard to embrace more sports, grow as a person and inspire others.

Isobel said: “Sport is important to me because it gets me out of my comfort zone and shows other people what I can do. It doesn’t matter about your size or what you look like, it just matters that you enjoy yourself.”

The Girls Active Awards celebrate schools that develop positive attitudes towards sport and recognise individual students for their personal academic achievements, wellness transformations and inspirational leadership through increased physical activity.

Isobel has been awarded the title of regional winner of the Wellness Transformation category. This award recognises a notable improvement in a student’s wellbeing, encompassing increased confidence, improved social skills, a more positive body image and improved physical wellbeing.

Isobel’s teachers have seen a huge increase in her self-confidence since she became involved with leading lunchtime sport clubs.

PE teacher at Slated Row School Lesley Byrne said: “After a nervous start, Isobel has become a natural leader. She leads everything, from yoga to dance, basketball to rounders.

“She has developed increased self-confidence and is now applying it in everyday situations. Isobel can now stand up in assembly and speak in front of the other students; she’s a changed student. Every Friday, Isobel bounds into school in her Girls Active T shirt and hoody, proudly showing off her status as a leader. She loves being part of the team and wants all the younger students to be involved too. Isobel shows great empathy to others and offers sound advice and gentle persuasion to the participants. She is a real asset to our school.”