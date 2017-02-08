Adopt a swan for Valentine’s Day and help support Milton Keynes charity Willen Hospice

Willen Hospice are delighted to announce that they have a limited number of cuddly Willen Hospice swans to adopt.

By adopting a swan, supporters will be providing a regular donation to Willen Hospice that will help to continue to make a difference to patients and their loved ones.

Willen Hospice’s services are free to those cared for at the Hospice but to continue to offer that care Willen Hospice needs to raise around £3.6million every year – that works out at around £7 every minute.

“Adopting a swan for Valentine’s Day is a really fantastic gift for someone special and a great way to remember loved ones,” said Dawn Clark, fundraising manager at Willen Hospice said.

“It is a very unique way to be part of something special whilst raising money to support the care provided at Willen Hospice.”

For more information, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/valentinesday