Adult learners in Milton Keynes produce outstanding GCSE results

Adults who have been studying with Community Learning MK have shown that learning doesn’t have to stop when you leave school, by achieving with outstanding GCSE results.

Fifty-eight learners studied English and Maths with CLMK, the council’s adult education team.

Results show that 93% achieved grade 9-4 in English, with 81% gaining grades 9-4 in maths. The new grading system introduced this year means these results are equivalent to A* to C grades used in previous years.

Councillor Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council said: “It is excellent to hear that adults who have chosen to continue their learning with us have done so well.

“Their hard work, which is often done alongside other priorities such as full time employment or a family, has paid off with these great results.”

Community Learning MK offers a number of courses from GCSEs, A levels and apprenticeships, to art, craft and cookery.

