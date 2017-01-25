Adventure golf course and café approved for Furzton Lake

Planning permission has been granted for exciting new leisure facilities at Furzton Lake.

The Parks Trust and Golf City MK have partnered for the project, which will see the construction of a 27 hole dinosaur-themed adventure golf course and a stunning new timber building housing a café and cycle shop.

This will be complemented by a large outdoor seating area, with views across the lake.

The adventure golf course will feature an 18 hole section alongside a nine hole, disabled friendly area.

Building works are anticipated to begin in March 2017.

David Foster, Chief Executive of The Parks Trust, commented: “We’re thrilled to have been granted planning permission for this development at Furzton Lake. Our visitor surveys always tell us how much people enjoy visiting Furzton Lake but that they wish there were toilets, café and activities for children.

“This development will give residents of Milton Keynes greater opportunities to spend time with friends and family in an outdoor environment as part of a healthy lifestyle. The proposed facilities have been designed specifically for this project and are unique in the UK.

“They will conform to the highest design in terms of appearance, safety and security.

“We can’t wait for the construction to start!”