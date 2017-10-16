Adventure in learning continues with health and wellbeing award

The new city’s Primary Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) is celebrating receiving the Milton Keynes Health and Wellbeing Award for 2017.

The award is a quality mark for all settings that provide a service for children aged 0 – 19 years old and encompasses voluntary, private, independent and maintained providers, including children’s centres, nurseries, schools, after-school clubs and childminders.

Recipients of the award demonstrate excellence in creating healthy environments, which enable children, young people and their families to live healthier and happier lives.

Milton Keynes Primary PRU’s headteacher Vivienne Mills said: “We work in partnership with many agencies, families and children to support all children in our school to live happier, healthier lives. We are focused on Physical Literacy and developing positive mental health and well-being.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded the Milton Keynes Health and Wellbeing Award and will continue to build upon all the excellent progress we have achieved so far. In particular, this year, our School Improvement Development Plan focuses on developing an Optimal Outdoor Learning Environment where all children will have the opportunity to grow their own healthy and nutritional produce, explore how to use it and discover how it helps to sustain a healthy lifestyle. This is our adventure in learning.” The PRU adds the Milton Keynes Health and Wellbeing Award to its existing accolades, which include having Healthy Schools status and Asthma Friendly status.