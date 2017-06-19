Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to host annual Peace Symposium in Milton Keynes next month

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is holding its annual Peace Symposium and dinner on Saturday, July 15 at 3pm at the Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Challenging Intolerance’ and the symposium will touch on issues that have been brought into sharp focus by recent world events.

High Sheriff Buckinghamshire and the Mayor of Milton Keynes are included in the guest speakers.

Leaders and scholars from various fields have been invited to express their thoughts on the topic ‘Challenging Intolerance’, thus highlighting the significance and need of tolerance and respect in today’s pluralistic society.

The symposium will bring together people from the world of faith, politics and civic society to exchange ideas and experiences with the aim of promoting a deeper understanding of Islam and other faiths and attaining peace in society.

This event has just one purpose which is for us to come and sit together in a friendly environment, to talk about that one goal and shared objective that we hold, to promote love, affection, brotherhood and peace.

Anyone interested in attending should email miltonkeynes@ahmadiyyauk.org