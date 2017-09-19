Akeley School in Milton Keynes announces new headteacher

Akeley Wood School has welcomed a new headteacher and deputy head to the school.

Head teacher Georgina Masefield brings with her a wealth of experience. Teaching since the 1990’s, she has assumed various roles including advisory and consultancy, school inspections and managing head teachers.

‘I have enjoyed working in different roles in education, however my passion lies in teaching and I intend to use my experiences to benefit each child at Akeley Wood School,” Georgina said.

“We believe in the potential of every child and in providing a committed, family friendly and safe community which nurtures individual self-worth, well-being and a sense of belonging while preparing children for a successful future outside education.”

Georgina joins the senior school from Northbridge House in Hampstead, London.

Kara Dowson is also a new addition to the Junior School, joining in the capacity of deputy head, arriving from a large school in Dubai where she was assistant headteacher with key responsibilities for leading mathematics and innovation.

She said: “I am delighted to join the fantastic team at Akeley Wood Junior School. It is such an inspiring place to work and learn. The whole school community have been extremely welcoming and I look forward to working together to ensure every child achieves their full potential.”

Potential parents and students will have the chance to meet the new Head and Deputy Head and see what the school has to offer at two open days.

This Saturday (September 23), visitors will hear from the new Hhead and the head boy and head girl before touring around the senior school.

Families will have the opportunity to find out more about the GCSE subjects on offer at Akeley Wood School.

Uniquely in the area, the school still offers the separate sciences at A Level.