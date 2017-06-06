All alarm calls in Milton Keynes attended within three minutes

Emergency services have been praised after it was revealed tha 99 per cent of community alarm calls are answered within three minutes.

The community alarm service is a 24 hour service available to vulnerable people – when activated, help is immediately called.

The service is provided to 4,900 people across Milton Kynes who pay £3.46 per week for the security.

Deputy leader of the council Hannah O’Neil said: “I am proud of this excellent service.

“It is a great scheme that highlights the work being done to support people to live long independent lives.

“We value older and disabled people, this service and the dedication from the emergency services highlights this commitment.”

Last year over 2,000 community alarm calls led to an ambulance being called to the property to ensure the resident was safe and looked after.