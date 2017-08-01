Amazon in Milton Keynes makes donation to autism charity

A leading local charity that supports those affected by autism has been given a £1,000 donation from the team at Amazon in Milton Keynes.

Autism Bedfordshire provides information and advice as well as emotional and practical support to people with autism and their families. The charity was founded in 1991 with the aim of improving the quality of life for people with autism and improving awareness among the wider community.

The money will be used to help the charity continue to provide its services for the local community.

Speaking on the donation, Amazon Milton Keynes general manager, Claudio Innocente, said: “Visiting the team at Autism Bedfordshire was a great experience and showed us just how important the work being done here is. I hope this donation goes some way to allowing them to help more families in our community.”

Sarah Grimes, corporate and community fundraiser, from Autism Bedfordshire added: “We were delighted when the team from Amazon visited and surprised us with a donation. The money will make a big difference in helping us to raise awareness and support families across Bedfordshire.

“On behalf of the charity, I’d like to thank Claudio and the team at Amazon in Milton Keynes for their generosity.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.