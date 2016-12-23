Amazon Milton Keynes have got Christmas all wrapped-up!

Two million rolls of wrapping paper, 2,500 miles of ribbon and 1.5 million gift boxes are poised and ready for Christmas gift-givers.

Amazon today announced that a team of 500 specially-trained professional gift wrappers are poised and ready to put the finishing festive touches on gifts for customers’ loved ones as Amazon fulfilment centres gear up to ship millions of Christmas orders.

The Christmas wrappers will use more than two million rolls of gift paper, 2,500 miles of ribbon (enough to cover the distance between London to Timbuktu) and 1.5 million gift boxes, ready to parcel up Christmas presents bought in the run up to the big day.

Amazon’s professional gift wrappers will use 4,000,000 gift tags and 4,500,000 gift envelopes.

Perfect wrapping can be a tricky business, but new recruits to Amazon’s gift wrapping team will have the guiding hand of Nicoletta Ispas, who has worked as a personal gift wrapper in Milton Keynes fulfilment centre for two years.

“Christmas is such a special time of year and I love knowing that I am wrapping something that will be given as a present,” said Nicoletta.

“I imagine that I’m wrapping for a member ofmy family as I’m the last person to see each gift wrapped item before it leaves Amazon and I want to know that it’s perfect.

“This year the team at Milton Keynes has been getting into the Christmas spirit by making grottos and festive scenes which has got a bit of good-natured competition going amongst the team. It has been a real laugh.

“I love to wrap at home too and my son even enlists me to wrap his presents. He says my wrapping is like magic.

