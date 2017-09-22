Amazon Milton Keynes teams up with Families First Bedfordshire charity

A Bedfordshire-based charity is teaming up with with the Milton Keynes Amazon fulfilment centre as part of the retailer’s community support programme.

Families First Bedfordshire, which provides support and care to local children and their families, will benefit from a number of initiatives with Amazon over the coming months, including monetary donations and on-site fundraising by the Milton Keynes team.

The initiative has been marked with a donation of £5,000 to the charity from the fulfilment centre team.

Amazon Milton Keynes teamed up with Families First Bedfordshire after the charity, based in Bedford, was nominated by the fulfilment centre associates for support. The move is part of a UK-wide programme that enables Amazon sites to provide on-going support to a charity in the areas where they operate, making a sustainable difference to important causes within the local community.

The charity currently has 45 members of staff and runs a nursery alongside its other programmes. The donation will help Families First Bedfordshire complete its Neighbourhood Nursery Garden, providing some fun and therapy for children.

Members of the Amazon team visited the charity to deliver the donation and to learn more about the work that Families First Bedfordshire does for local families.

Speaking on the donation, Amazon Manchester’s general manager, Claudio Innocente, said: “Everyone at Amazon in Milton Keynes is very proud about our support for Families First Bedfordshire. We are passionate about helping those in our community who need it most and this initiative allows us to help bring lasting change to a cause that makes a difference to so many young people. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the coming months.”

Michael Howe, chief executive from Families First Bedfordshire, added: “Thank you to Claudio and everyone at Amazon in Milton Keynes for teaming up with Families First Bedfordshire. This will enable us to continue our work in providing support to local children and their families. The on-going support from Amazon Milton Keynes will help us train more staff and provide more services to help make a real difference in the community.

“On behalf of everyone here I would like to thank Claudio and his team at Amazon in Milton Keynes for their generosity and support.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.