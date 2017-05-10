Annual challenge recruits 40-strong Milton Keynes team to raise cash for charity

More than 40 people – from toddlers through to senior citizens – joined the BAPS Annual 10K Challenge in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The nationwide charity Challenge organised by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) brought together more than 3,000 enthusiastic participants from towns and cities across the UK for a fun and healthy way to raise money for various worthy causes and local charities.

The funds from this year’s event in Milton Keynes will go towards the Alzheimer’s Society, the country’s largest charity fighting dementia, and BAPS’s multifarious educational, community and spiritual activities serving children, youths, families and the elderly.

Previous national partners have included Age UK, the Anthony Nolan Trust, Barnardo’s, Breast Cancer Care, the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, KIDS, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event was held at Campbell Park Pavilion in the presence of the Worshipful Mayor of Milton Keynes Steve Coventry together with Mayoress Liane Lacey.

After the opening ceremony, walkers, joggers and runners moved around the park to complete the 10 kilometres.

One of the lead volunteers for the event, Pankaj Derodra said: “It’s wonderful to celebrate Milton Keynes’s 50th anniversary by giving back to the local community.

“It also coincides with the 25th anniversary of BAPS in Milton Keynes, and so we’re keen to support issues that affect all of us.”