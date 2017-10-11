Anyone for wheelchair tennis in Milton Keynes?

An open day with an expert coach has been organised for wheelchair users interested in playing tennis.

Organised by Tennis Works at Stony Stratford Lawn Tennis Club, the open day is on Monday October 23.

A spokesman said: “Both wheelchair and non-wheelchair users are invited to come and enjoy 2 hours of fun playing wheelchair tennis with our expert coach, Phil Hill.”

He added: “Wheelchair tennis is one of the world’s fastest growing sports and is great fun for everyone, so why not give it a go.

“All equipment and chairs are provided if you don’t have one.”

After the Open Day, which runs between 5pm and 7pm, the tennis club plans to run weekly wheelchair tennis sessions.

To register your interest email office@tennisworks.net