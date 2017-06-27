Appeal for information following incident of racially aggravated public order in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a racially aggravated public order incident in Milton Keynes.

On Wednesday at around 10am, the victim walked out of Milton Keynes Central Railway Station and was approached by two white men who racially abused her as she walked towards Midsummer Boulevard.

Investigating officer PC Michelle Dempsey said: “The victim was left shaken up by this incident, which has no place in our community or any other.

“This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and I am keen trace anyone who witnessed the offence, or who may know the identities of the offenders, so that we can bring them to justice.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170183938’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.