Appeal for information following racially aggravated assault in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm in Milton Keynes.

At around 4pm on Saturday (June 3) two women were involved in a physical altercation where the victim was kicked in the head and stamped on.

The offender is a white woman, of medium build and around 5ft 5ins. She is in her mid-twenties, with black shoulder length hair and facial piercings. The offender was wearing a black strappy top with blue jeans.

Investigating officer, PC Nick Timms said, “It is believed that the offender has targeted the victim as she is an ethnic minority.”

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises the woman described or witnessed the incident to contact the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170161040’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.