Appeal for information following sexual assault in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 5.10pm on Monday (December 19), the victim was in the McDonald’s outlet in Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, when she was approached by an unknown teenage boy.

She left the outlet but was followed by the boy who made a comment to her, before touching her inappropriately.

The offender is black, around 6ft 2ins, skinny, around 17 years old, and was wearing a black jacket and grey jogging bottoms. He spoke using slang.

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency police number 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.