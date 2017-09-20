Appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Milton Keynes yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Three masked offenders armed with knives forced a member of staff to hand over money at Freestyle beauty salon in Fishermead.

They stole an amount of cash and ran away along Penryn Avenue before turning into an alleyway.

The incident happened between 4pm and 5pm, and the offenders are black men, aged between 17 and 21. All were about 5ft 8ins tall.

Two were wearing black face coverings and the other wore a red face covering.

Investigating officer detective constable Hollie Cromarty said: “We are carrying out an investigation into this incident, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed it or has any information relating to it, to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170278426’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.