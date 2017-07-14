Appeal for witnesses after park stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses following a wounding with intent to cause GBH incident in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on Friday (July 7) at Kents Hill Pavilion Park, in Firthwood Crescent at about 5.45pm.

The victim, a man aged 47, was involved in a dispute with a group of males, and one of the group stabbed the him twice in the leg before running away from the scene.

The man sustained leg wounds which required hospital treatment.

The offender is a mixed race man, aged between 22 and 24. He has an average build and brown hair.

Investigating officer Adam Billingham said: “The victim asked this group of males to move, and as a result has ended up receiving two stab wounds and requiring hospital treatment.

“At the time of the incident, the park was busy with lots of members of the public present.

“Parents were also dropping off and collecting children from football training, so I am hopeful that someone will have witnessed this incident,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference ‘43170200132’, or contact Crimestoppers.