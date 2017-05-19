Appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Bletchley that left a teenager needing hospital treatment

.

At about 3.35pm on Wednesday, a collision took place between a silver car and a pedestrian on Water Eaton Road, near the junction of Clifford Avenue and Duncombe Street.

The pedestrian, a 14-year-old girl, sustained injuries to her leg which required hospital treatment.

The driver of the car, which is believed to be similar to a Renault Clio, initially stopped to check on the victim but then drove away.

She is described as an Asian woman, believed to be wearing a hijab, in her thirties.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the driver of the car to assist with the investigation, as well as to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. If you have any information, call Police Constable Neil Stephenson from the Roads Policing Joint Operations Unit on 101, quoting incident number 904 of 17 May.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.