Appeal for witnesses following ‘distressing’ robbery in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following a robbery in Milton Keynes last Sunday (June 4).

At around 10.20pm, the victim, a woman in her 60s, was outside the front of her property in Nettlecombe, Furzton, when she was approached by an unknown man.

He approached her from behind and told her not to turn around. He then told her he wanted the valuables inside her property.

She allowed the man to enter her property, fearing that if she didn’t some force may have been used against her.

Once inside, the offender asked the victim how old she was and how many children she had. He then made a remark that distressed the victim.

The victim handed the offender a box of gold jewellery. He then demanded money from the victim.

The victim was then able to activate a community alarm in her property which caused the offender to flee.

The offender is in his late 50s or older and spoke with a local accent.

Numerous items of jewellery were stolen during this incident.

An A3 size teak wooden carved jewellery box with mother of pearl enlaced in the case was also stolen.

Investigating officer, detective sergeant Phil Turner-Robson said: “This was a particularly distressing incident for the victim and I would like to make the public aware that we have now launched a thorough investigation in order to locate this offender.

“As part of the investigation, we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170162106.”