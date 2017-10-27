Appeal for witnesses following road traffic collision near Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Stoke Goldington.

At around 7.05am on Monday (October 23) a man riding a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle came off the B526 near Stoke Goldington.

The rider, who was in his late fifties, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Aaron Fricker said: “We are appealing for information following this road traffic collision and would ask anyone who has seen this collision to call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 193 23/10/17.”