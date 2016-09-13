Appeal for witnesses in dangerous driving case

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses of an incident of dangerous driving in Milton Keynes.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday (September 10), the victim was driving a blue Fiesta when she was forced to pull over in a lay-by in the H3 Monks Way, near Bradville Industrial Estate, by a man driving a silver Mercedes.

The driver of the Mercedes got out of his car and started banging on the windows of the Fiesta, shouting at her to get out of the car.

At this time an older couple walking a black Labrador walked up and told the suspect to go away or they would call the police.

Officers would like to identify this couple as they may have information crucial to the investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact PC Dan Marfleet on the police non-emergency number 101.