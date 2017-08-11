Appeal for witnesses or information following robbery in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following a robbery in Milton Keynes last night (Thursday, August 10).

At around 9.30pm, a 26-year-old man was approached by two males on bicycles in the alleyway off Bourton Low in Walnut Tree.

The males threatened him with a bladed object and demanded his mobile phone. The victim handed them his phone, a white Samsung Galaxy S8, and the offenders then left the scene.

The first offender is described as black, approximately 5ft 11ins. He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark hooded top and a scarf over his face.

The second offender was described as black, approximately 6ft 2ins, wearing dark blue jeans and a black hooded top with his face covered.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area. If you have any information, please call Detective Constable Samantha Reynolds from the Milton Keynes Investigation Hub on 101, quoting incident reference 43170237558.