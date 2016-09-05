Appeal to find two missing girls with links to Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for help in finding two teenagers who are missing from Leighton Buzzard who have links to Milton Keynes.

16-year-old Lauren Carty and 14-year-old Chloe Readman have not been seen at home since last Wednesday, August 31.

Lauren (pictured left) is described as 5’2”, slim, with long, straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, skinny blue jeans and white trainers.

Chloe (pictured right) is described as 5’5”, slim, with blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top, black bomber jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

It is believed they may have connections with the MK and Manchester areas. Both girls are believed to have a change of clothes with them, possibly one grey and one green tracksuit.

Det Insp Andy Southam said: “If you have seen either Chloe or Lauren, or know where they are, please contact us. If either Chloe or Lauren are reading this, we just want to know you are safe and well so please get in touch with us as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 409 or 401 of August 31.