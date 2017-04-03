Appeal to trace owner of money scam which saw £5k deposited to bank account in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is re-appealing to trace the owner of money, which is believed to be owned by the victim of a fraud.

On June 14, 2016 a man, who it is believed may be the owner, attended TSB Bank in Market Place, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and deposited £5,000 in cash in to the bank account of an elderly man from Milton Keynes.

It was established the man from Milton Keynes was the victim of a scam, in which he believed he had received money from winning a Canadian lottery.

Officers believe the man in Chesterfield may have also been a victim in the same scam.

The man who was in Chesterfield is described as aged in his seventies, was wearing a flat cap, a grey coat, a suit and tie and was carrying a walking stick.

Financial investigator Joanne Turner, from the Economic Crime Unit based in Milton Keynes, said: “The money has been recovered as we believe it is linked to fraud. We made an appeal last month to try to trace the rightful owner of the money which is currently being held by Thames Valley Police however the owner has not yet come forward.

“We believe that the man in Derbyshire returned to the bank the following day to ask for the transaction to be reversed however was told that this was not possible.

“If someone comes forward attempting to claim the money, we will ask for evidence of ownership and we will be able to verify whether the person is the victim of the fraud. We only have until April 30 before the money will be forfeited.”

If you have any information relating to this case call 101 quoting reference ‘URN 710 27/2’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.