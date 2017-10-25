Are people in Wolverton inhaling deadly asbestos dust?

Protestors battling to save old railway buildings at Wolverton Works from demolition claim the bulldozing could release deadly asbestos dust all over the town.

Campaigner Phil Webb said: “Anyone from Wolverton or the Works itself can tell you asbestos is still around on the site. It will be deadly if there get away with demolishing.”

Developers St Modwen have permission to build housing and business premises on the historic site.

But Mr Webb has launched a petition for the council to call in the decision - and sack the development control councillors for ignoring statements from Historic England about the importance of the old buildings.

You can view the petition on www.change.org under ’get-a-call-in-for-wolverton-works-and-sack-the-dcc’.