Are you brave enough to abseil down Stadium MK?

Are you scared of heights, have a penchant for stadiums or just fancy a new challenge? Then join local charity, Child Bereavement UK, and abseil down Stadium MK raising funds and awareness for Child Bereavement UK.

The charity supports families when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child faces bereavement.

It also trains professionals such as doctors, teachers and midwives to help them better understand and meet the needs of the families they come into contact with in their daily working lives.

Home to MK Dons, Stadium MK provides the perfect backdrop for the adrenalin challenge to take place between 10am and 3pm on September 10.

Ruth Sanger, senior fundraising officer at Child Bereavement UK will be first to take the leap and said: “Our team thought it was only fair that a member of staff take part, and being terrified of heights and having never done anything like this before, I put myself forward.

“I’m not ever likely to run a marathon or trek up a mountain, so this was the perfect opportunity to do something challenging but doable.”

For more information or to sign up, email challenges@childbereavementuk.org or call 01494 569 049 or to sponsor Ruth visit: http://bit.ly/2f48DLd