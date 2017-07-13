Are you the £1million Lotto winner from Milton Keynes?

A mystery millionaire has just one week to claim their prize after winning almost six months ago.

The unknown reipient won the Lotta draw on February 15, 2017 but has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Their ticket was bought in Milton Keynes, with the winning Millionaire Raffle code BLUE 6946 0642, but they only have until Monday, August 14 to make their claim. With just a month to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time is fast running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing Lotto ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

For further information call 0845 912 5000 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk