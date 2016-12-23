Argos staff spread festive cheer in Milton Keynes as part of Macmillan Cancer Support work

This Christmas employees from Sainsbury’s Argos Head Office in Milton Keynes spread festive cheer when they delivered 100 special packages to local people living with cancer at the nearby Milton Keynes Hospital.

The 40-strong team volunteered as part of Argos’ charity partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support.

The keen helpers filled packages with Christmas gifts for both adults and children including hats and scarves, hot chocolate and colouring books, before delivering them to the Macmillan Cancer Information Support Centre at the hospital.

Sam Timmins, manager at the Macmillan Cancer Information Support Centre said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Argos and their suppliers who donated items as well as to the staff who kindly put the packages together; you have really made a wonderful difference to some of our patients this Christmas. It has definitely put smiles on their faces as well as bringing tears of happiness. We cannot thank you enough!”

Catriona Munn, senior partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “Thank you so much to Argos for truly brightening what can be a particularly difficult time of year for many people living with cancer. Since launching our partnership last year, we at Macmillan are incredibly grateful for the continued enthusiasm and support.”

Argos colleagues and customers across the UK have raised £1.5 million as part of their partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, funding more than 53,000 hours of Macmillan nursing care to help the charity provide even more support for people affected by cancer.