Argos worst in country for underpaying staff

Hundreds of Argos workers in MK are to receive compensation after the company was named and shamed as worst in the country for paying under the minimum or living wage.

The company’s head office is in Avebury Boulevard and employs 100s of workers.

Last week many of them were celebrating when they learned they would receive back pay to bring their wages up to the government-recommended level.

Nationally Argos will have to pay a whopping £1.46million to more than 12,000 workers.

It was the worst offender by far for underpaying, with the company second on the list owing a mere £49,800 in comparison.

Argos was bought by Sainsbury’s last year - but Sainsbury bosses are insisting they were not to blame.

CEO John Rogers said: “Shortly after we acquired the Argos business last year it was brought to my attention that, as part of a routine visit, HMRC had uncovered an issue with some of our Argos store systems and processes, which means that some colleagues have been paid below the national living wage”

He added: “In particular, this related to the timings of colleague briefings, which could happen before colleagues had clocked into their shifts and security searches, which could happen after colleagues had clocked out of their shifts.”

Employees’ reviews about Argos have criticised the company’s pay policies in the past. One worker stated: “I worked from 8am to 5pm with no salary increase or bonus in five years.”