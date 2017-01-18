Armed police burst into house and arrest man in Furzton, Milton Keynes

Armed police carried out an afternoon swoop in a sleepy Milton Keynes street this afternoon.

The operation took place in Loxbeare Drive, at around 3.50pm, close to the Tesco Express supermarket.

It is understood that the road was closed off by police, and a number of armed response vehicles arrived at the scene as well as a dog unit.

Witnesses say that around ten officers then knocked down the door of the property and a man was arrested.

Thames Valley Police have been unavailable for comment.

