Armed police patrol Milton Keynes after terror threat raised

Armed police officers have been deployed in Milton Keynes following Monday’s terror attack in Manchester.

Prime Minister Theresa May upgraded the country’s terror threat from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’, putting the country on standby for an ‘imminent’ terror attack.

People visiting MK will have already noticed the machine-gun carrying officers on patrol and a police presence at the station.

Thames Valley Police deputy chief constable John Campbell said: “I would like to reassure you that the move to critical is something that we prepare for.

“We will continually review our deployments and take all possible steps to keep people safe.

“At this time we need everyone to remain alert but not alarmed and help us to protect our communities.”

If you see anything that causes you concern call police immediately on 101. The anti-terrorist hotline is 0800 789 321 and in an emergency you should always call 999.