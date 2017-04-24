Arrest warrant for man accused of attacking pregnant woman in Milton Keynes

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of attacking a pregnant woman in a racially aggravated assault after he failed to appear in court.

David Gallacher, 37, is alleged to have assaulting the mum-to-be by kicking her in the stomach as she walked close to a mosque.

It was confirmed that the woman suffered a miscarriage following the incident.

Gallacher also allegedly attacked a man who tried to intervene during the incident in Bletchley last August.

The mum-of-four fled her home in fear as a result of the violence.

Her 40-year-old husband also had to give up his job as a taxi driver to stay home and reassure his traumatised wife.

Gallacher was this morning set to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court but failed to attend the hearing.

Magistrate David Tyler allowed his legal representation to attempt to contact him but then issued the not back for bail warrant when he couldn’t be reached.

Gallacher, of no fixed abode, is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating and two counts of racially/religiously aggravated assault.

He has also been charged with three counts of assaulting a constable as he was arrested on September 14 last year.

The court issued a warrant ordering him to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court at the next available opportunity.